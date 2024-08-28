Participating Circle K locations to offer 30 cents off fuel on Thursday

Some Circle K locations in the Rio Grande Valley will be offering discounts on gasoline ahead of Labor Day weekend, according to a news release.

The news release said the company is bringing back Circle K Fuel Day across participating Texas locations, including Harlingen and McAllen. Customers will get 30 cents off gas per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

In addition to the discount, Circle K will donate profits from that day's Polar Pop sales to the Greater Houston Disaster Alliance's Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund, according to the release. The fund is helping support those affected by Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall back in July.

To find the nearest Circle K location in McAllen or Harlingen, click here.