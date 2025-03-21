Passage of Social Security Fairness Act discussed in Starr County
Nearly 730 people in Starr County have already had their Social Security benefits increase thanks to a new law.
The Social Security Fairness Act was signed in January 2025. It repeals a law that prevented some workers from receiving Social Security payments if they were getting pensions.
Congressman Henry Cuellar discussed the bill in a Wednesday press conference in Rio Grande City.
The bill restores social security benefits for public servants including teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and postal workers.
The benefit increase is being paid out starting from January 2024.
Cuellar is urging public servants to call their local Social Security office to see if they qualify.
