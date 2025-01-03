Pastelería D'event Cakes ofrece nuevos cursos de repostería
Nos visita Daniela Acevedo, dueña de D'event Cakes. Un negocio local del Valle que ofrece pasteles únicos así como nuevos cursos de repostería.
Redes:
(956) 350-9827
info@deventcakes.shop
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
