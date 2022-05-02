x

Peñitas Adult Daycare’s Future in Question amid $5K Utility Bill

2 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Monday, October 14 2019 Oct 14, 2019 October 14, 2019 8:12 PM October 14, 2019 in News - Local
By: John Paul Barajas

PEÑITAS – An adult daycare center in Peñitas says their electric bill shot up more than $5,000 in just a month.

For the center, the bill completely caught them off-guard. If the bill is correct and is the new normal rate, they might have to shut their doors for good.

The owner of the center says she normally pays around $1,500 a month.

She filed a complaint with the Public Utility Commission of Texas last week after she was unable to get an explanation from the electric company.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days