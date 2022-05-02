Peñitas Adult Daycare’s Future in Question amid $5K Utility Bill

PEÑITAS – An adult daycare center in Peñitas says their electric bill shot up more than $5,000 in just a month.

For the center, the bill completely caught them off-guard. If the bill is correct and is the new normal rate, they might have to shut their doors for good.

The owner of the center says she normally pays around $1,500 a month.

She filed a complaint with the Public Utility Commission of Texas last week after she was unable to get an explanation from the electric company.

