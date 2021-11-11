Peñitas city manager pleads guilty to bribery, bankruptcy fraud

Peñitas City Manager Omar Romero pleaded guilty to bribery and bankruptcy fraud on Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Romero faces up to five years in federal prison on each count of conviction.

Romero admitted that in 2018, he used a cell phone to communicate with other public officials regarding a scheme to sell a water tank to Agua Special Utility District (SUD). Compensation would be paid in consideration for board votes, according to the news release.

Romero also admitted that he received an unauthorized payment of at least $50,000 during a bankruptcy proceeding. He was appointed as the chief restructuring officer of Hidalgo County Emergency Services Foundation at the time.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 20, 2022.

Romero remains free on bond until then.