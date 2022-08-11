Peñitas mayor pleads guilty to defrauding La Joya school district

Peñitas’ current mayor pleaded guilty to his role in a $70,000 fraud scheme against the La Joya school district, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Rodrigo Lopez, 38, admitted to aiding the La Joya Independent School District athletic director in committing fraud against the district, the news release stated.

As an employee with the district, Lopez responded to a district solicitation for bids for athletic supply vendors through his company Xizaka LLC.

Lopez failed to disclose to the district superintendent that he had a personal or financial interest in connection to the bids, a requirement for district purchasing procedures.

“Lopez also failed to submit the required Conflict of Interest Questionnaire disclosing his interest as a vendor prior to entering into transactions with LJISD,” the news release stated.

As a vendor, Lopez sold approximately 156 baseball gloves, 15,400 square feet of turf and three pitching machines to the district in 2018 for approximately $70,010. Lopez also fraudulently submitted over 20 separate invoices to the La Joya ISD athletic director to circumvent competitive procurement procedures.

Lopez received nearly $35,000 in profits from the district, the news released dated – adding that Lopez agreed to pay restitution in that amount.

Sentencing for Lopez is scheduled for October 31 and remain son bond pending the hearing.

Lopez faces up to 10 years in prison.

