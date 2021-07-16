Peñitas residents concerned about waste site relocation

Residents in Peñitas are voicing their concern about the relocation of a Hidalgo County waste site within city limits.

There are two Hidalgo County citizen waste collection sites in Peñitas: One on South Military Road and one on Tom Gill Road and Highway 107.

“We’ve talked with the county, as far as protecting the citizens and growth, they will be closing the collection site on the Southside,” said Peñitas City Manager Omar Romero.

That south side site is the one on Military.

Hidalgo County commissioners approved the relocation to 5 mile road and Tom Gill Road within Peñitas city limits. But before the county breaks ground on rebuilding the site, it’s up to city council to approve it.

At a specially called city council meeting on Thursday, Director and Division Manager for the collection site, Eddie Martinez, said the county is closing the site because commissioners do not want residents hauling trash while crossing through heavy traffic on Highway business 83 to get to the southside site.

“The purpose of Southside shutting down, we’re right next to the landfill there, which has already been closed. It’s up to capacity already,” Martinez said. “And to shut it down, for us to better service the north side part of town, which is rural county residents and Peñitas.”

If the council does not approve the relocation within city limits, the county has a backup plan. That plan is to relocate the new site to the north side of 5 mile line and Tom Gill - just yards outside of city limits.

“We evaluated it, the recommendation from the administration is to still move forward and approve the conditional use permit,” Romero said.

Residents who were at the city council meeting expressed their concerns about the relocation.

“That’s still a concern for me, that there’s a trash site less than a quarter mile down the road and I’m feeding water that’s possibly running off to my livestock,” said resident Ellora Vela.

City council members ended the meeting today by tabling their decision on if they’ll approve construction of the site.

No word yet on when the next meeting is scheduled.