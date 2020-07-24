Peñitas will provide sandbags to help residents prepare for inclement weather
The City of Peñitas will distribute sandbangs to residents in anticipation of inclement weather.
Sandbags will be available and distributed to Peñitas residents at the Peñitas Fire Station (1320 S. Main St.) while supplies last.
Sandbags can be picked up from 8 am to 5 pm and self-serve after hours.
There’s a limit of 2 bags per household.
For more information contact Fire Chief Salinas 956-454-7213.
