Period products, diapers, baby bottles are now tax-free in Texas

Texas shoppers now won't have to pay sales tax for feminine and baby products.

Items such as diapers, baby bottles and baby wipes are included in the exemption under Senate Bill 379.

The state law went into effect on Friday, Sept. 1.

“This is going to help make these products a little more affordable for a lot of women and children in need in the Valley,” Texas Menstrual Equality Coalition representative Andrea Ramos said. “Being taxed like luxury items - that really isn't the case. These are things that women and mothers need consistently."

The law applies to products bought online and in person.

A complete list of the items that are now tax-free is online.

