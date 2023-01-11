Pfizer, Moderna could soon charge for vaccines, boosters

COVID vaccines and boosters could start costing people more than $100.

Vaccine maker Moderna said once their government contract ends, it is considering charging between $110 and $130 per dose.

The Biden Administration announced last year that the federal government would no longer be paying for the vaccines. This comes as cases of the virus are on the rise in the Rio Grande Valley, and nationwide.

"In general, our region is seeing another uptick in positive covid cases." Dr. Christopher Romero with Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen said. "The percent positivity for the molecular testing here in the State of Texas is over 20% positive, and really a number that we want to have is less than five percent."

In Hidalgo County, 940 new COVID infections were reported Tuesday over a three-day period that ended on Monday; 10 virus related deaths were also reported.

Moderna is not the only vaccine maker that could be charging, Pfizer is also looking to make a similar move.