Pharr announces city-wide project for broadband internet service

By June 2022, the city of Pharr is expected to complete a city-wide project to bring better broadband reception to its residents.

Pharr officials announced the start of their TeamPharr.Net project to provide people living in Pharr will have more access to the internet - something that south Texas residents have been struggling with throughout a pandemic that demands virtual use.

"These days the internet is our lifeline that connects us to our everyday world,” Pharr City Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said. “It keeps us teaching, learning through virtual means and it gives us access to opportunities that are beyond our normal everyday reach."

City officials said the pandemic made them realize that internet access is not just a want - but a need. Mayor Hernandez said he hopes one day soon that need will be a thing of the past.

"We will have a broadband in every home, every business, every institution within the borders and the city of Pharr's geographical boundaries will have fiber optic cables available to your institution,” Hernandez said."

More than 200,000 residential and business accounts will be provided with what the city calls a permanent solution for fast, affordable, high speed internet.

Lawmakers said the project is a historic event that may be modeled by other cities in the region and rural areas throughout Texas.