Pharr announces municipal court amnesty period

The city of Pharr announced the start of their municipal court amnesty period.

The period runs from Tuesday, March 15, through April 30, according to a news release.

Under the amnesty program, any failure to appear and warrant charges will be waived for any unadjudicated fines paid in full.

"We encourage anyone to take advantage of this opportunity to take care of any outstanding fines owed to the municipal court during this amnesty period so that additional fines do not accumulate," Pharr Municipal Court Judge Juan Villescas said in a statement.

Municipal Court hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact 956-402-4690.