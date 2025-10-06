Pharr brother's learn fate in murder of stepdad; one given 10 years, second had charges dropped

One of two Pharr brothers was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the beating death of their stepfather, Gabriel Quintanilla.

Christian Trevino was sentenced on Monday and his brother, Alejandro, had his charges dropped. Juan Melendez, a third person also arrested in connection to the case, was given probation.

"We don't want people taking the law in their own hands," Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios said.

That's what Palacios said he wants the public to take away from the case.

The incident took place after a younger relative claimed she was touched inappropriately by Quintanilla.

Both brothers also have U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers on them. That means they will likely be deported.

Monday's outcome was the result of plea deals. It brings an end to a three-year-old murder case.

"No one wins in situations like this," Christian's defense attorney, Carlos Garcia, said.

"It was a sad situation all around," Alejandro's attorney, Stephen Barrera, said.

That's how the story ends for the Pharr brothers, as their case is now closed.

Alejandro and Christian were in court Monday along with Melendez. Christian pleaded guilty to the murder of his stepfather, Quintanilla.

The three men were arrested back in 2022 after Pharr police say they beat Quintanilla in three different locations and then left his body in a McAllen field.

It comes after a younger relative told them Quintanilla allegedly touched her inappropriately.

While charges were never filed in that case, the Pharr Police Department did have a warrant out for Quintanilla for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Police say it was unrelated to the allegations.

A judge sentenced Christian to 10 years in prison for his role in Quintanilla's death. Garcia says he will get credit for time served.

"Christian received credit for 1,352 days in custody so that will be subtracted from the 10-year sentence," Garcia said.

Alejandro is off the hook after the judge agreed to drop his charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His attorney argued Alejandro was just defending his brother.

"The facts were when Alejandro sees Christian and Mr. Quintanilla fighting. Mr. Quintanilla is getting the better of Christian, he is smaller, so Alejandro stepped in to protect his brother," Barrera said.

Melendez also pleaded guilty to manslaughter. His aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge was dropped as part of his plea deal.

"The judge ordered him on deferred adjudication, meaning he is basically on probation for 10 years," Melendez's defense attorney, Louis Sorola, said.

Sorola explained the charge could be dismissed if Melendez follows the conditions of his probation for the next 10 years.

Channel 5 News spoke to the Palacios about why the state thought only Christian should spend time in prison.

Palacios says Christian was the only one that used brass knuckles.

"He had the weapon in his hand, he was involved in all three beatings," Palacios said.

Christian and Alejandro have ICE detainers on them.

Christian's attorney says once he is done with his sentence, he will have to go through deportation proceedings. Alejandro could also be deported.

Channel 5 News has reached out to ICE for more information and are waiting to hear back.

