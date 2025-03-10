Pharr brothers accused of killing stepdad back in court

Two brothers accused of killing their stepfather and dumping his body in McAllen in 2022 were back in court Monday.

Christian and Alejandro Treviño have been in custody since authorities found Gabriel Quintanilla's body in Jan. 2022.

The Pharr Police Department previously said the brothers attacked Quintanilla after a younger relative said Quintanilla touched her inappropriately. Christian and Alejandro were 17 and 18 years old when they were arrested.

READ ABOUT THE INITIAL ARREST HERE

On Monday, the attorney representing Christian and Alejandro told the judge they need more time to wait on DNA evidence before moving forward.

The evidence was found on a GMC truck and includes brass knuckles allegedly used to beat Quintanilla.

A third person — Juan Melendez — was also charged in connection with Quintanilla’s death and was in court on Monday.

Melendez was released on bond on Aug. 2022.

RELATED STORY: Legal experts weigh in on Pharr homicide case

Christian is facing a charge of capital murder by terroristic threat and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alejandro and Melendez are each charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the death.

A trial for all three men was set for Dec. 2024, but it was reset. A new date has yet to be scheduled.

All three are scheduled to appear in court again on Monday, April 7.