Pharr city commission calls special meeting to discuss city manager position

The Pharr City Commission called a special meeting on Friday to discuss the role of City Manager Andy Harvey, who also serves as the city’s police chief.

According to the agenda, the commission met “to deliberate the appointment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of the City Manager.”

The agenda also called for the consideration and action, if any, to appoint an interim city manager.

After nearly two and a half hours in closed session, commissioners voted to table the items.

Harvey declined to comment at the meeting.

In a news release published by the city at the time of Harvey’s appointment, the city touted Harvey’s “extensive leadership experience and background in public service management” that made him suitable for his role.

Harvey was appointed to the role in April.