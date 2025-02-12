Pharr dentist accused of invasive recording at dental office
A Pharr dentist is accused of invasive visual recording at his dental office, according to city of Pharr spokesperson Michael Martinez.
Martinez said Pharr police were dispatched to a business located at 805 North Cage Boulevard on February 6 in reference to the invasive recording.
The address matches that of RGV Smiles, which is owned by Rocky L. Salinas.
According to Martinez, after reviewing the report, an investigation was initiated and an arrest warrant was issued for Salinas. He turned himself into police custody on Tuesday.
No other information was made available to protect the privacy of the victim, according to Martinez.
According to Hidalgo County records, Salinas was released on Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.
