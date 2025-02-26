Pharr EMS holds free 'Stop the Bleed' course

The Pharr EMS held a free hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed course on Tuesday to provide community members with “essential lifesaving skills,” according to a news release.

As part of the course, participants learned how to perform hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed techniques to control life-threatening bleeding before emergency responders arrive.

“One person we train is one person that might save somebody's life,” Pharr EMS Chief Danny Ramirez said. “We've already had calls here in the city of Pharr where people have applied tourniquets to somebody who cut themselves with a chainsaw, somebody cut themselves with an ax, so that's important.”

Pharr EMS said they plan to hold more free courses at last once a month.