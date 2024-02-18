Pharr Fire Department contain fire at strip mall

The Pharr Fire Department managed to contain a fire at a building located at the 6700 block of South Jackson Road.

According to the city of Pharr spokesperson, Yuri Gonzalez, the fire occurred at a single story commercial strip mall. The fire was contained to a small office and the roof sustained damage.

No injuries were reported.

Gonzalez said the fire was confined to the room of origin and was extinguished by Pharr firefighters. The fire was prevented from spreading to neighboring suites.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.