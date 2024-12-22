Pharr firefighters battling 3 house fires

Photo credit: MGN Online

Pharr firefighters are at the scene of three homes on fire in the same neighborhood, according to Pharr Fire Chief Pilar Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez, 30 firefighters are at the 1200 block of East Juarez Avenue putting out the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Channel 5 News has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.