Pharr firefighters battling 3 house fires
Pharr firefighters are at the scene of three homes on fire in the same neighborhood, according to Pharr Fire Chief Pilar Rodriguez.
According to Rodriguez, 30 firefighters are at the 1200 block of East Juarez Avenue putting out the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
Channel 5 News has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
More News
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball
-
Hidalgo's Rosbel Barrera signs with Western Texas College