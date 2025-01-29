Pharr firefighters honored after battling California wildfires
The city of Pharr welcomed back three firefighters who returned to the Rio Grande Valley from California to assist in battling wildfires there.
The firefighters, Pharr Battalion Chief Sergio Vasquez, Jesus Gonzalez and Charlie Cavazos, spent two weeks helping with the Palisades fire near Los Angeles.
RELATED STORY: Pharr firefighters on the front lines of the Palisades fire in California
The city celebrated their return on tuesday while the firefighters reflected on what they saw and experienced. They are part of the Alamo Strike Team and were tasked with hiking up steep terrain to find and put out hotspots.
Fire officials in California are now investigating how the wildfires started.
More News
News Video
-
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg
-
McAllen International CarFest celebrating 15 years
-
Edinburg mayor will not seek reelection following prostate cancer diagnosis
-
Valley doctors see rise in respiratory illnesses
-
Palmhurst animal rescue ordered to shut down following years of complaints
Sports Video
-
La Feria's Evan Lopez stunning game-winner lifts Lions over Hidalgo
-
Economedes star Randy Galvan shines with hat trick in win over San...
-
Jody Cantu named next Mission head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Raymondville hires Will Littleton as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Charlotte O'Keefe breaks program rebound record as UTRGV WBB & MBB fall...