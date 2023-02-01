Pharr interchange construction impacting businesses

The construction at the Pharr interchange has been going on for a long time, and now some businesses in the area say they are being negatively impacted.

"It's going to look really nice once it's done, unfortunately we're the ones that take the hit,” owner of The Shack Louie Palacios said.

For 17 years, Palacios has owned his vitamin store off Cage Street and I2 in Pharr, it is right in the center of TXDOTS Pharr interchange project.

“Well, it's something that the Valley needs,” Palacios said. “It started off well, but with all the road closures it's been horrible now. Now it's so hard to get in and out of my stores."

Palacios says since construction began near his store, his sales have dramatically decreased, causing him to reduce his inventory by half.

“Sales have dramatically dropped, probably over 50%,” Palacios said. “This used to be my number one store, this year through projections is probably going to come out like fourth."

With Cage Street currently down to one lane each way, and all the construction on the interstate, drivers are trying to avoid the area.

“In the valley it's all about convenience, if they don't have to come this way they won't,” Palacios said. “I don't even like to come this way because of the traffic." Palacios says because his business took such a hard hit from construction, he had to open up another location nearby that is more accessible for his customers.

