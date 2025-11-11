x

Pharr intersection reopens following ruptured gas line

7 hours 10 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, November 11 2025 Nov 11, 2025 November 11, 2025 1:49 PM November 11, 2025 in News - Local
At 3:15 p.m. the intersection of Sugar Road and westbound I-2 Frontage Road has reopened.

A ruptured gas line caused a road closure in Pharr on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation posted on Facebook at around 12 p.m. that the intersection of Sugar Road and westbound I-2 Frontage Road is closed.

Utility crews are working to repair the ruptured line.

