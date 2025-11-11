Pharr intersection reopens following ruptured gas line

Photo by mgnonline.com.

At 3:15 p.m. the intersection of Sugar Road and westbound I-2 Frontage Road has reopened.

Original story below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A ruptured gas line caused a road closure in Pharr on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation posted on Facebook at around 12 p.m. that the intersection of Sugar Road and westbound I-2 Frontage Road is closed.

Utility crews are working to repair the ruptured line.