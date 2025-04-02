Pharr man charged with producing child pornography with 16-year-old girl

A Pharr man has been charged with producing child pornography involving a 16-year-old female, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 26-year-old Carlo Ivan Hurtado is expected to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

According to the news release, Hurtado arrived at the Hidalgo port of entry and attempted to enter into Mexico with the teen female. The teen allegedly left her home without her parents' permission.

During questioning, the teen said she and Hurtado had stayed in a hotel room the previous night in McAllen, according to the news release. She claimed to have had sexual intercourse with Hurtado and recorded it using her Snapchat account.

The news release said authorities searched her phone and discovered sexually explicit images and videos for her and Hurtado.

If convicted, Hurtado faces up to 30 years in prison and a possible fine of $250,000.