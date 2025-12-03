Pharr man receives 25-year sentence after killing brother-in-law
A 28-year-old Pharr man received a 25-year sentence after he was convicted of killing his brother-in-law.
Rheinchard Lara was sentenced Wednesday, the day after he was found guilty of murder, Hidalgo County court records state.
As previously reported, Lara turned himself in to police in September 2023 after he was identified as the suspect in the death of 30-year-old Roberto Garza.
Garza was identified in a criminal complaint as Lara's brother-in-law.
READ MORE: Man charged in Pharr shooting death of brother-in-law
The complaint states that Lara shot Garza several times in the face, head and neck outside his home at the 3400 block of Mezcal Drive.
According to the complaint, a witness was with Garza inside the home when Lara arrived and the two men began arguing outside. Garza went outside carrying a knife, and Lara was heard saying he was sorry.
The witness told police she heard four loud bangs and Lara say "that's what you get" in Spanish before fleeing the scene, according to the complaint.
Lara was identified as the shooter through a photo lineup, police said.
