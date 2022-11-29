Pharr man sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle heroin, meth across Hidalgo port of entry

A judge sentenced a Pharr man to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle meth and heroin across the Hidalgo Port of Entry in 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.

Gerardo Jimenez, 31, pleaded guilty to the charge on May 12.

Prosecutors say on Nov. 3, 2020, Jimenez admitted he knowingly entered the Hidalgo Border Patrol Port of Entry with drugs in his car.

Upon inspection, K-9 alerted authorities to the hood of Jimenez's vehicle.

Authorities discovered four kilograms of heroin and two kilograms of 100% pure meth concealed in the battery of his car, the news release stated.

Prosecutors say he was working for a cartel.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $654,000.