Pharr mayoral candidates share vision for the city

Three candidates are vying to be mayor for the city of Pharr, and each one has a different vision for the city's future.

Candidates include incumbent Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez, former city police chief and city manager Andy Harvey, and former PSJA ISD school board member Ricardo Pedraza.

Channel 5 News reached out to Pedraza numerous times, but he was unavailable to participate in this story.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Pedraza aims to focus on budget, transparency, and improving the city’s drainage system and public safety departments.

Harvey said he’s worked in public service since he was 17.

“I really got to know the community as the chief of police and briefly as city manager, and I really feel that there's a time for change, “Harvey said. “I want to bring transparency to this city. It’s your information, it's your money, you should know what's going on.”

Hernandez, a pediatric surgeon at Driscoll Children's Hospital, said he's seeking a third term so he can continue what he started.

“We managed to have a great budget every year, and we've been able to do capital improvement projects, nearly almost half a billion dollars in the city of Pharr,” Hernandez said. “It's an ongoing process, the development of Pharr. All these years what we've done is bring up infrastructure to Pharr, and now going forward you have to maintain it."

Election Day is Saturday, May 6.

Because there are three candidates in this race, there is a potential for a runoff election one votes are tallied.

Watch the video above for the full story.