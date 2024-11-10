Pharr motor sports shop calling for ATV/UTV safety ahead of the holidays

With the holiday season approaching, one motor sports shop has a reminder for the Rio Grande Valley about ATV and UTV safety.

F&T Valley Motor Sports Director David Tamez said he wants parents and teens to enjoy their holidays safely, especially if they're getting on an ATV or UTV.

“It's not just jump on the ATV, push the gas and go. There's so many things you need to be aware of,” Tamez said. “They're strictly off-road vehicles. Your helmet, goggles, closed toe shoes, motocross boots are highly recommended."

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said they see an increase in accidents and deaths on these vehicles during the holiday season when kids are away from school.

“I know a lot of people like to take these out to the ranches, to family gatherings,” Tamez said. “You have to make sure you're aware of their surroundings, and they know what they're doing."

Tamez said he also has an important reminder for parents.

“These are extremely powerful machines, so you always have to make sure when you are operating them you are not under the influence,” Tamez said.