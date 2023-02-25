x

Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships

Saturday, February 25 2023 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

The Pharr Natatorium held their first premier college sporting event this week.

Dozens of college teams from across the country arrived at the natatorium for the WAC Swimming & Diving Championship.

The college sporting event brought over 2,000 people to the Valley this week, according to Pharr Chamber Of Commerce President and CEO Marcela Beas.

