Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships

The Pharr Natatorium held their first premier college sporting event this week.

Dozens of college teams from across the country arrived at the natatorium for the WAC Swimming & Diving Championship.

The college sporting event brought over 2,000 people to the Valley this week, according to Pharr Chamber Of Commerce President and CEO Marcela Beas.

