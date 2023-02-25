Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships
The Pharr Natatorium held their first premier college sporting event this week.
Dozens of college teams from across the country arrived at the natatorium for the WAC Swimming & Diving Championship.
The college sporting event brought over 2,000 people to the Valley this week, according to Pharr Chamber Of Commerce President and CEO Marcela Beas.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Despite new system to request asylum, migrant families say they're having to...
-
Valley doctor returns after assisting in earthquake recovery efforts in Turkey and...
-
New safety features in trucks hope to help prevent accidents
-
Meteorite fragments spark interest among local researchers
-
Hidalgo County deputy resigns following DWI arrest, sheriff says