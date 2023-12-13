Pharr police boosting patrols for the holidays
The Pharr Police Department will increase street patrols beginning Thursday for the holidays.
The department is also teaming up with the Texas Department of Transportation for their No Refusal campaign. This means if you're pulled over and the officer believes you're driving while intoxicated, you cannot refuse a sobriety test.
Police want to keep drunk drivers off the streets.
"What we want is we want to keep people safe and reduce the amount of fatalities and any kind of accidents that can bring fatalities as well. We've been doing this for several years, and we want to continue doing it. It has helped us in the past," Detective for Internal Affairs Laura Renteria said.
The extra patrols will run until New Year's Day.
