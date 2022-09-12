Pharr police chief resigns
Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey has resigned, a city spokesperson confirmed Monday.
The news comes days after Harvey resigned as the city manager.
RELATED: Pharr appoints interim city manager
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
