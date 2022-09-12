x

Pharr police chief resigns

2 hours 26 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, September 12 2022 Sep 12, 2022 September 12, 2022 8:02 PM September 12, 2022 in News - Local
Photo Credit: City of Pharr website

Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey has resigned, a city spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The news comes days after Harvey resigned as the city manager.

RELATED: Pharr appoints interim city manager 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

