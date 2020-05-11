Pharr police chief suspended without pay

Pharr Mayor Ambrosio "Amos" Hernandez, left, administered the oath of office to police Chief Jose A. Luengo, at right, in January 2019. (Photo courtesy of the city of Pharr.)

Pharr police Chief Jose A. Luengo has been suspended without pay.

Interim City Manager Edward M. Wylie said Monday that Luengo had been suspended for three days without pay.

The three-day suspension started Monday. Luengo is scheduled to return to work Thursday.

Wylie declined to discuss what prompted the suspension.

"I'm not going to go into the details," Wylie said, adding that he wanted to maintain a respectful working relationship with Luengo. "I'm going to respect the chief and his privacy."

Luengo couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.