Pharr Police Department gets 4 new motorcycles

Expect to see more police on streets in Pharr.

The Pharr Police Department has invested more than $100,000 on four new motorcycles.

Police Chief Andy Harvey says the new wheels will help combat traffic accidents, adding that no taxpayer money was used.

"It comes from our general fund, but it also comes from our city's assets. Those are assets that we get from criminal activity, so we are able to use that for tools andgets things that we need as a police department," Harvey said.

Harvey adds that due to the growth of the city's population, 12 more police officers have been recruited and they plan on hiring 20 more.

Each of the motorcycles is valued at around $28,000 and are equipped with all the technology found in police vehicles.

"It makes our job more accessible, especially when moving in and out of traffic to get to those areas where we need to be, especially car accidents or calls where it requires us to be there as soon as possible," said officer Daniel Romero.

Although they can patrol at any time of the day, these motorcycle officers are focused on areas prone to higher speeding and vehicle accidents.

The four officers underwent 40 hours of training.