Pharr Police Department welcomes new emotional support dog
The Pharr Police Department is welcoming a new member to their mental health unit.
Ammo is an emotional support dog. He used to sniff out cash, but will now help out officers in a new way.
"Police officers have a high-stress job and just by having Ammo around the police department, I think it will be able to lower that, or reduce that stress that officers go through, just by him being around," said Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey. "And number two, Ammo is going to be used out in our community."
On top of his duties assisting the mental health unit, you might be seeing Ammo out at hospitals and schools.
