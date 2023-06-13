Pharr police hosting bicycle rodeo event

Summer is here and that means lots of kids are spending a lot more time outside and that might include riding their bikes.

Now, the Pharr Police Department want to make sure kids are up to speed on bike safety. They will host a Bicycle Rodeo at the Jose "Pepe" Salinas Memorial Civic Center on Friday at 6 p.m.

The rodeo will teach kids and teens about bike safety, and they will have the chance to learn new riding skills and how to stay safe while sharing the road with drivers.

Part of the rodeo will include teaching cyclists hand signals they can use that will help alert drivers about their moves on the road.

"You want to have that know-how, that skill to promote safety, to let other vehicles know what you're doing, you're taking the roadway, and to as always follow the rules of the road," Community Engagement Office Steven Guerrero said.

Kids and teens will also learn how to inspect and adjust their bikes, and they will also be fitted for helmets.

To sign up for the rodeo or for more information, contact officer Guerrero at (956) 899-6729.

Space is limited for the event, and free helmets and lights will be given to participants.