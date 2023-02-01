Pharr police investigating fatal one vehicle crash
The Pharr Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near Sugar Road and Ferguson Avenue when an unidentified driver in his 60s "possibly experienced some type of medical emergency" and lost control of the truck and crashed off the road, a city spokesperson said.
Police did not release the man’s name, and an autopsy is pending.
More News
News Video
-
‘We are overpopulated,’ feds bring horses to Mercedes as herd multiples out...
-
Phar police investigating fatal one vehicle crash
-
Mission police investigating fetus found next to drainage pipe
-
Major improvements coming to Cameron County park
-
Valley TXDOT crews head out to San Antonio to help treat roads