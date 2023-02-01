x

Pharr police investigating fatal one vehicle crash

Wednesday, February 01 2023

The Pharr Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Sugar Road and Ferguson Avenue when an unidentified driver in his 60s "possibly experienced some type of medical emergency" and lost control of the truck and crashed off the road, a city spokesperson said. 

Police did not release the man’s name, and an autopsy is pending.

