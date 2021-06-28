x

Pharr police make arrest in in A/C unit burglary, second suspect still at large

By: KRGV Digital
The Pharr Police Department has arrested a man accused of stealing an A/C unit from a home last week. 

According to Pharr police, Michael Flores, 25, of Harlingen was arrested for burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony. 

The second suspect in the burglary, 23-year-old Adrian Zuniga, remains at large. A warrant for his arrest has been issued. 

Anyone with information on the location of Zuniga is urged to call the Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.

