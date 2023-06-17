Pharr police: Murder suspect returned to victim's home, stole SUV
Pharr police say Abraham Gonzalez, one of four people arrested in a recent murder investigation, returned to the victim's house and stole an SUV, according to a new criminal complaint.
Four people were arrested Sunday, June 11 in connection to a body that was found at a residence on Feather Avenue. The body was found Saturday, June 10 after police conducted a welfare check.
The criminal complaint says the two women searched the victim's house for drugs and money, while the two men held him at gunpoint and eventually shot him during a struggle.
All four reportedly left, but the document says Gonzalez returned for a 2012 GMC Terrain.
