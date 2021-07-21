Pharr police releases video of truck striking pedestrian

Screenshot via Pharr Police Department

The Pharr Police Department released a video showing a pedestrian being struck by a truck.

This incident happened on West Business 83 and Bluebonnet St. where an unidentified man using the crosswalk to cross the intersection was struck by a grey Chevrolet truck with unknown Texas license plates.

Warning: Viewer discretion advised



The truck fled the scene, failing to render aid, according to a news release.

The pedestrian was treated at McAllen Medical Center and is in stable condition, police said.

The investigation to identify the driver is ongoing and family members of the pedestrian approved the release of the video.

Those with any information on the suspect are urged to call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.