Pharr police warn against celebratory gunfire

Many people will be celebrating in the next couple of days as the year comes to a close, but the Pharr Police Department wants to remind residents that celebratory gunfire is illegal.

"What goes up, must come down. It might not hit you, but it might hit someone else," Coyote Arms firearms student Jose Banda said.

Banda took up shooting as a new hobby. He loves outdoor ranges because he says it gives him a sense of freedom, but he knows with freedom comes responsibilities.

"As all guns, they're not toys. We got to be responsible with them. Clearly, whenever you handle a gun, you want to be responsible and don't aim it at people," Banda said.

From popping fireworks to eating grapes, people celebrate the New Year in different ways.

Mounted Patrol Senior Officer Irving Segura says there are consequences for people who choose to celebrate by shooting off their guns and firearms.

"Shooting a weapon is considered a deadly conduct and or a disorderly conduct," Segura said.

Segura also says each person is responsible for the bullet, even if you live outside the city limits.

"We always encourage not to shoot your weapon in the air. That's not the purpose of a weapon, a weapon is not a toy," Segura said.

If you start hearing gunfire, stay indoors and police encourage you to report it to your local police or sheriff department.