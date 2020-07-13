Pharr selects new police chief

The city of Pharr welcomed a new police chief on Monday.

Interim City Manager Edward M. Wylie announced the appointment of Andrew "Andy" Harvey Jr. during a City Commission meeting on Monday afternoon.

Harvey spent more than two decades with the Dallas Police Department before serving as police chief in Palestine and Ennis, according to a news release from the city. He's originally from the Rio Grande Valley.

“Having the opportunity to return to the Valley in a fast-growing, dynamic city and region is incredible," Harvey said in the news release, adding: "I look forward to working with the men and women of the Pharr PD to add value to the city."

Harvey was one of four finalists for the job in 2018.

The city, though, ultimately selected Pharr police Lt. Jose A. Luengo.

Luengo became interim police chief in October 2017, when longtime Chief Ruben Villescas retired. Pharr selected him for the permanent position in January 2019, following a nationwide search that involved more than a dozen candidates.

The city abruptly replaced Luengo on July 2, when Pharr announced the "police department is headed in a new direction."

Wylie announced Harvey's appointment on Monday, according to the news release. The City Commission confirmed the appointment.

"We are excited to herald in a new era of police leadership with someone as qualified and experience as Chief Harvey," Hernandez said in the news release, adding: "Our community should feel safe and secure with the new direction our police department is going, and we are happy that Chief Harvey has joined our team."