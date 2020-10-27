Pharr teen crowned Miss Teen Universe 2020

A Pharr teen was crowned Miss Teen Universe 2020 last Tuesday and is hoping to inspire young women through her anti-bullying organization.

Bibyana Morales, 17, of Pharr said she had never experienced any modeling before and had no idea how to even walk on a runway.

“I remember when I first started I would see the girls with big titles and I would think wow, it’s going to be a really long time until I get there, but I think that with effort and hard work and always giving 100% you can go as far as you want in life,” Morales said.

The Miss Teen Universe Pageant was held virtually due to COVID-19 and it was at home where she found out she had won her title.

“I was super excited — I cannot express how happy I was and my whole family, my team, we were super excited that I would be Miss Teen Universe 2020," Morales said. "I was also very thankful for this new stage in my life."

Morales is getting ready to launch a clothing line and is also focused on helping young women through her organization “Juventud Invictus” — which aims to help those being bullied.

Later this week Morales will be headed to Dubai for a photoshoot and then will be in South America to Crown Miss Teen Brazil.

