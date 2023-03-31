Pharr to hold city-wide Easter egg scavenger hunt

The city of Pharr has set up a scavenger hunt just in time for the Easter holiday.

The free Easter egg scavenger hunt will also highlight local Pharr businesses as the community explores the city.

As part of the hunt, participants will travel to different locations throughout the city to collect as many golden eggs as they can.

“This is a great way to discover so many of our local businesses,” city spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez said. “We really want to make sure we give exposure to those that really haven't had that exposure."

The Easter scavenger hunt will begin Saturday, April 1 at 9 a.m. at the Pharr Sports Complex.

The three teams that collect the most eggs will earn cash prizes and a stained-glass egg.

Those wanting to register can do so online.