Pharr truck driver pleads guilty to smuggling migrants among pallets of onions

A Pharr truck driver faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling migrants among pallets of onions, the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas said Thursday.

Leonardo Davila Sr., 45, of Pharr pleaded guilty to illegally transporting undocumented migrants in the U.S. on May 4, 2021.

Prosecutors say Davila was driving an 18-wheeler when he was stopped at the Falfurrias checkpoint.

A K-9 alerted authorities and officers found 68 undocumented migrants among pallets of onions.

The migrants, who were all determined to be in the U.S. illegally, were from Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, Guatemala and Peru.

Sentencing for Davila is scheduled for October. At that time, he faces up to five years in prison.