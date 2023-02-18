Philanthropist and business man Frank Boggus dies at the age of 94
The philanthropist and owner of Boggus Ford, Frank Boggus, died at 94-years-old, according to the Rotary Club of Harlingen
The dealership has been operating in the Valley since the 1930s.
Frank took over the dealership back in 1965 after his father J. Lewis Boggus died.
The Salvation Army of Harlingen says they will honor Frank with prayers in Sunday’s service.
