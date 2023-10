Photographer’s Perspective: Adapting to courtroom coverage

When it comes to being a Channel 5 News photographer, you have to be well versed in many different areas.

And if you aren't, you have to adapt quickly.

This week on Photographer’s Perspective, photojournalist Cynthia Lopez goes over the various stories she covered, and the challenge of covering a court case while knowing little about court procedures.

Watch the video above for the full story.