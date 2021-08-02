Photographer's Perspective: Behind the scenes of Cowboy's camp coverage
Everyday on CHANNEL 5 NEWS, you get to see our polished stories.
But sometimes getting what we need can be a challenge. As chief photographer Mark Vecchio explains, that applies even at Cowboys camp.
Last week, Sports Director Alex Del Barrio and I got to go on a plane to Oxnard, California to cover the Cowboys training camp.
Now that would've been fun, but we were there to work hard and bring you complete Cowboy coverage.
While we were there, we faced a few challenges: One of which being we couldn't shoot any player interviews. All I could shoot was B-roll; all player interviews were sent to us by the Dallas Cowboys themselves.
Another challenge I faced was dealing with the cooler California weather and focusing on the job when I'm within a few feet of superstars.
Watch the video above for the full story.