Photos: Officers at Pharr bridge find nearly 3,200 pounds of marijuana hidden in broccoli shipment

Officers at the Pharr bridge found nearly 3,200 pounds of marijuana hidden in a shipment of broccoli on Saturday, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Customs and Border Protection sent a tractor-trailer carrying a shipment of fresh broccoli to secondary inspection on Saturday. Officers found 378 packages of marijuana hidden in boxes of broccoli.

The packages weighed 3,159 pounds, according to the news release.

Customs and Border Protection seized the marijuana. Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is investigating the incident.