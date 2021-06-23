Photos show overturned Pepsi truck causing traffic delays in San Benito

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

An overturned Pepsi truck slowed down traffic on eastbound Expressway 83 in San Benito Wednesday morning.

The loaded Pepsi truck lost control and fell into a ditch in the area near S. Sam Houston Blvd, according to a spokesperson for the city of San Benito.

No injuries were reported.

The San Benito Police Department is investigating the incident.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and firefighters also responded to the scene Wednesday morning.