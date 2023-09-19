Pinning ceremony held for new Mission Assistant Police Chief

The city of Mission now has two assistant police chiefs.

"I'm looking forward to working with the community. Also, with the guidance of the chief and [assistant] chief, I think we can do good things," new Mission Assistant Police Chief Reynaldo Perez said.

Perez was pinned on Monday and is a 30-year police veteran.

The city also welcomed 12 new officers.

"The city grows, our police force has to grow in order to combat crime and reduce crime," police chief Cesar Torres said. "We can't have enough officers patrolling the streets and taking care of our citizens here in Mission so we're very excited."

The police department also plans to add four more officers.