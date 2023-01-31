Pioneer High School student detained after bringing air gun to school, police say

A student with the Sharyland Independent School District was detained Tuesday after bringing an air gun to campus that prompted a school lockdown, police say.

Sharyland Pioneer High School was placed on lockdown after campus officials were told a student brought a weapon to school, according to authorities.

The weapon turned out to be an airgun, Tittle said.

The student was detained and there is no threat to the campus.

The McAllen Police Department is the lead investigating agency and will determine if charges will be filed.

The school has since lifted the lockdown and school officials said students and staff are safe.